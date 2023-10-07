Elder Fraud Rising
Substitute Teacher Shortage
Nobel Peace Prize
Long Colds
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
At least 22 killed in unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel
Kevin McCarthy denies reports that he's resigning from Congress
Substitute teacher shortage taxing schools
Trump discussed nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire
Deaths mount from flash floods scientists had warned about for years
UAW's Shawn Fain delivers latest message to striking autoworkers
Kaiser workers set to end historic strike, but another may loom
What does Santos' ex-campaign treasurer's guilty plea mean for his defense?
Philippe on track to drench parts of New England, Canada
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Eye Opener: Israeli forces declare state of war
Israeli defense forces have declared a state of war after Hamas militants invaded the country. Meanwhile, multiple airlines have admitted to using unapproved jet engine parts. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On