Eye Opener: Ida batters Gulf Coast with water, dangerous winds Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, battering the southeastern Gulf Coast with an onslaught of water and dangerous winds. Also, as the U.S. military races to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by Tuesday, a drone strike hit a vehicle that was carrying suspected suicide bombers from ISIS-K. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.