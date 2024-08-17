Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Hurricane Ernesto pounds Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto pounds Bermuda, and its effects are being felt up the East Coast. Meanwhile, a woman was arrested for her role in a scheme to steal Graceland and defraud Elvis Presley’s family. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.