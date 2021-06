Eye Opener: Hundreds of criminals busted in operation Trojan Shield Hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI, resulting in one of the largest criminal and drug busts. Also, President Biden is gearing up for his first trip abroad as commander-in-chief as he travels to the U.K. for the G7 summit. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.