Eye Opener: House to vote on debt ceiling deal

The House is set to vote on a contentious debt ceiling deal struck between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Also, Ron DeSantis kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign in Iowa. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
