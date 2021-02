Eye Opener: House GOP votes to keep Cheney as third-ranking Republican House Republicans voted to keep Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney as the third-ranking Republican in the House, overcoming an attempt to remove her for voting to impeach former President Trump. Also, Democrats are set to vote to remove Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee appointments. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.