Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Hilary drenches Southern California, prompting flash floods, rescues

Hilary slams into California as a tropical storm, the latest rare, extreme weather event seen this summer. Also, President Biden visits Maui Monday, as survivors remain in desperate need of help. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.