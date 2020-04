Eye Opener: Health experts say virus pandemic curve is flattening Health experts are hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic curve is flattening as less people are being admitted to hospitals in hard-hit areas, though they warn that it's critical to not let up on mitigation efforts. Also, New York has reported a record high number of coronavirus deaths and plans to bury unclaimed victims in a mass grave. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.