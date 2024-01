Eye Opener: Haley and DeSantis debate as Iowa caucuses nears With four days to go until the Iowa caucuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley debate, Chris Christie drops out and former President Donald Trump hints about a possible running mate. Also, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees voted to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he made a surprise appearance in the hearing room. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.