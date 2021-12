Eye Opener: Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking for Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of being a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse ring, with a jury finding her guilty on five out of six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor. Maxwell's attorney says they will file an appeal. Also, the U.S. sets a new COVID case record for the second day in a row. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.