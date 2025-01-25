Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Four Israeli hostages released

Four female Israeli soldiers held hostage by Hamas for over a year have been released and are in IDF custody. Meanwhile, opening statements began in A$AP Rocky’s trial this week. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
