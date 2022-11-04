Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Final push in Pennsylvania

Just four days before the midterms, control of Congress could hinge on Pennsylvania. Also, Twitter is expected to start laying off employees, as its new billionaire owner Elon Musk takes over. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
