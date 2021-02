Eye Opener: FDA says Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safe The country is one step closer to a third COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. Also, a U.S. intelligence report is expected to show Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.