Eye Opener: FDA panel endorses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster for some Americans The FDA advisory panel rejects a plan to give Pfizer booster shots to most Americans but approves booster shots for people 65 and over and others at higher risk of serious illness. Also, Capitol Hill is on high alert for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.