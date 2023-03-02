Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Explosive found in checked baggage

A man is arrested in Pennsylvania, accused of trying to bring a bag with explosive materials on a plane. Tornadoes are expected in the South while California declares a state of emergency. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
