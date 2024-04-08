Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Eclipse across America

Today, more than 30 million Americans will be able to witness a rare total eclipse of the sun. Also, the NCAA Men's Final between UConn and Purdue tonight will cap an epic March Madness. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
