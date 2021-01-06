Eye Opener: Democrats capture one Georgia Senate seat with Warnock's historic victory CBS News projects Democrat Raphael Warnock as the winner of one of two Georgia Senate runoff elections, beating Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler, while the other Senate race remained too close to call. Also, protesters are gathering in Washington, D.C. to show their support for President Donald Trump before Congress counts the Electoral College results. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.