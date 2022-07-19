Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Dangerous heat wave hits U.S., UK

Blistering heat hits the U.S. and parts of Europe causing wildfires and record-high temperatures. Also, a school district meeting in Uvalde boils over with anger and demands for accountability. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
