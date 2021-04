Eye Opener: COVID on the rise again in parts of U.S. The number of new COVID-19 cases is starting to creep up around the U.S., but doctors have not reached a consensus on whether the country is now in a fourth wave. Also, the Capitol police officer who was injured in Friday's attack that killed his colleague is now out of the hospital. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.