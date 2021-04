Eye Opener: Country waits for verdict in Chauvin trial Derek Chauvin's fate is in the hands of a jury as the city of Minneapolis and the nation anxiously await a verdict. Also, the judge in the Chauvin trial said comments made by Congresswoman Maxine Waters during a protest over the weekend could give the defense grounds for an appeal in the event of a conviction. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.