Eye Opener: Italy struggles with coronavirus All 60 million people in Italy are ordered to stay home as part of the government’s efforts to contain its coronavirus outbreak, while passengers aboard the disease-stricken Grand Princess cruise are slowly disembarking after being held off the coast of California. Also, voters in six different states head to the polls with just two viable Democrats left in the primary. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.