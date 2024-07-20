Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dies

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has died at 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, cracking ice on a lake in Chile is producing unique, echoing sounds. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.