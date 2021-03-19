Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eye Opener: Congress holds hearing on anti-Asian violence

Asian American advocates and lawmakers testified before Congress about the recent rise in anti-Asian attacks in the first Congressional hearing on anti-Asian discrimination in more than 30 years - that comes just days after a gunman is accused of killing eight people in Georgia. Also, President Joe Biden is announcing that the administration will reach its goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses today. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
