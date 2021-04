Eye Opener: Chauvin trial testimony continues with never-before-seen videos Jurors saw several videos never before viewed by the public on the third day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial. Also, Johnson & Johnson said it is halting shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine from one factory after a production mixup ruined 15 million doses. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.