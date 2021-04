Eye Opener: CDC to meet over Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause The Centers for Disease Control will hold an emergency meeting after the Food and Drug Administration recommended there be a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Also, demonstrators were out for a third night in a row to protest the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.