Eye Opener: CDC says people vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing masks and social distancing. Also, Israel is now preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza as the death toll from rockets and airstrikes continues to rise. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.