Eye Opener: CDC changes COVID isolation guidance

The CDC shortened the isolation time for people who test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic from 10 days to five. Also, hospitalizations are climbing with kids due to the Omicron variant. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
