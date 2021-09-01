Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eye Opener: Caldor Fire spreads toward Lake Tahoe

Thousands of homes around Lake Tahoe are under threat from the fast moving Caldor Fire. Also, power outages and gas shortages continue in Hurricane Ida-ravaged Louisiana. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.