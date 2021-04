Eye Opener: Biden moves up COVID vaccine eligibility to April 19 President Biden announced that every American adult will be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by April 19. But the announcement comes with a stark warning as the president urged people to continue to be cautious. Also, more crucial testimony was heard on day seven of the Derek Chauvin trial. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.