Eye Opener: Biden in Brussels for NATO summit ahead of Putin meeting President Biden is meeting with European allies in Brussels today for a NATO summit, while tensions loom ahead of the president’s face-to-face meeting with Russia’s President Putin. Also, after a 12-year grip on power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been replaced with new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.