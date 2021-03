Eye Opener: Biden condemns attacks on Asian Americans President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and the nation as they visited Atlanta, Georgia, the scene of Tuesday's mass shooting that left eight people dead. Also, the U.S. has administered 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in Biden's first 100 days in office. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.