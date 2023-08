Eye Opener: At least 11 dead and 30 missing in the republic of Georgia after a landslide. At least 11 people are confirmed dead and 30 are missing after a landslide in the republic of Georgia. Also, chaos erupted in Manhattan's Union Square Park after Kai Cenat's meet-and-greet and giveaway, prompting the New York Police Department to respond. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.