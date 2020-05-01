Eye Opener at 8: Federal coronavirus guidelines have expired

Coronavirus Updates
Lives To Remember
Biden Assault Allegation
Sanitizers Vs. Disinfectants
Michigan State Of Emergency
COVID-19 Hotspots
UFO Videos
Meat industry called source of most new COVID-19 hotspots
Who is the woman claiming to be missing teen Mary Day?
Trump says he's seen evidence virus started in Chinese lab
Amid debate over aid to states, which give to DC and which get?
New Orleans archdiocese files for partly virus-linked bankruptcy
States begin easing restrictions as nationwide debate rages
NASA awards $1 billion in moon lander contracts
An emotional Anderson Cooper reveals he's a father
Coronavirus updates: Trump claims he's seen evidence virus came from lab
Coronavirus updates: Trump appears to contradict intel on COVID-19 origin
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
People we lost to coronavirus
States begin easing restrictions as nationwide debate rages
Poultry workers fall ill as consumer demand for meat spikes
Cuomo outlines New York's massive contact tracing plan
Virus patient in drug trial left hospital "improving drastically"
U.S. intelligence says coronavirus "not manmade or genetically modified"
Philadelphia doctor gives free coronavirus tests in underserved communities
Sanitizers vs. disinfectants: Expert explains the difference
Texas to partially reopen Friday despite virus testing concerns
