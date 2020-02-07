Coronavirus Updates
Trump Acquitted
Iowa Caucus Results
Bernie Sanders
Car Seat Safety
Terror Leader Killed
Elizabeth Smart
Barnes & Noble
New Hampshire Debate
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Buttigieg, Sanders top field with 100% of Iowa precincts reporting
Virus death toll nears 640 as hundreds more Americans evacuated
Deadly storm leaves path of destruction across South
Defiant Trump takes victory lap at "celebration" of acquittal
Texas executes man for fatally shooting 5 family members
Alleged El Paso Walmart gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping up Trump's speech was "disgraceful"
Heart attacks during pregnancy are on the rise
U.S. kills terror leader who claimed responsibility for Fla. attack
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
All that matters in 90 seconds
A look back at what we've been covering on "CBS This Morning."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue