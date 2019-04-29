News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Rabbi injured in synagogue shooting recounts confronting gunman
Residents flee airborne acid as North Carolina zinc plant burns
Weaponized whales from Russia may be harassing NATO ally Norway
The disturbing metaphors of abstinence-only sex ed
Dramatic video shows deadly crane collapse in Seattle
Wounded 8-year-old describes selfless act of woman slain in synagogue
Potential whistleblowers have called FAA about Boeing 737 Max
Whistleblower reveals info on companies buying and selling your location data
BYU valedictorian comes out as gay during graduation speech
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
All that matters in 90 seconds