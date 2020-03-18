Coronavirus Updates
Joe Biden sweeps the primaries in Arizona, Florida and Illinois
Katy Perry did not copy hit song from Christian rap, judge rules
Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place
5 things Norah O'Donnell learned from the U.S. surgeon general
Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus
Marriott furloughs tens of thousands of hotel workers
Disgraced ex-lawmaker Duncan Hunter gets 11 month sentence
Barr says FBI probing cyber incident on federal network
Kids wish happy birthday to woman who waves at their school bus
Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: Leaders vow to save economies as millions more face lockdown
Full coverage: Coronavirus outbreak
Surgeon general urges Americans to follow CDC guidelines
Trump says coronavirus crisis could last until July or August
What does it mean to shelter in place?
COVID-19 patient describes fever "so high that you hallucinate"
White House wants to send Americans checks "immediately"
Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus
Inside a U.S. coronavirus containment zone
Fighting coronavirus: What we can do together
Latest cancellations & closures
In self-quarantine because of coronavirus? Here are some tips
All that matters in 90 seconds
A look at what we've been covering on "CBS This Morning."
