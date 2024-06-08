Eye Opener: Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash Apollo 8 astronaut Williams Anders has died in a plane crash. Anders was piloting alone when his plane fell into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state. He is best known for capturing the famous image of the Earth rising above the moon. Anders was 90 years old. Also, the judge ruling over Trump’s criminal trial in New York says a jury member might have discussed the guilty verdict before the trial was over. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.