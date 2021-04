Eye Opener: Andrew Brown Jr's family demands bodycam video Attorneys representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr. have called the shooting an execution and have filed a court motion to release the full, unedited police body camera video of the incident. Also, one year after the killing of Breonna Taylor, the Justice Department has opened a federal investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.