Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike

A U.S. counterterrorism operation killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Also, California’s largest wildfire turns deadly. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.