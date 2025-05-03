Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: 7 die in fiery crash

Seven people are dead after a pickup truck and tour van collided on a highway near Yellowstone National Park. Meanwhile, comedian and actress Ruth Buzzi has died at 88. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
