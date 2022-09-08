CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Queen Elizabeth II put under medical supervision at home in Scotland
Four killed in hourslong Memphis shooting rampage before suspect arrested
Blinken announces $2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, Europe
U.S. finalizes green card rules, departing from strict Trump requirements
CBS News poll: Big majority favor maximum age limits for elected officials
Myles Sanderson, second suspect in Canada stabbing attacks, dies following arrest
Trump adviser William Russell subpoenaed in DOJ investigation into Jan. 6
Local official arrested in slaying of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German
Texas judge rules HIV drug mandate violates religious freedom
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Eye Opener: 4 dead in Memphis shooting rampage
Police arrest a suspect after a deadly shooting rampage across Memphis. Also, a heat wave pushes California's power grid close to the breaking point. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On