Extreme heat moving east across U.S.

On Tuesday, it was over 90 degrees Fahrenheit in two-thirds of the U.S. Scientists say this heat would have been "virtually impossible" without human-driven climate change. CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga has the latest from Arizona.
