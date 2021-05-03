Live

Watch CBSN Live

Extreme heat continues out west

Extreme heat is spreading across the western states. Heat and fire advisories are in effect in several states, while other areas are bracing for storms. WBBM-TV meteorologist Ed Curran joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.