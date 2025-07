Ex-Kerr County official says some Texas flood alerts were delayed amid authorization request John David Trolinger, a former Kerry County, Texas, IT director and registered pilot, was part of the team that installed Code-Red at the county level more than a decade ago. It sends recorded messages and texts to warn people about life threatening emergencies, but Trolinger said he didn't receive an alert until hours after the flooding emergency began. CBS News' Jason Allen has more.