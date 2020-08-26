Evanescence singer Amy Lee on new music, getting political and encouraging fans to get out to vote With Evanescence's new single, "Use My Voice," lead singer Amy Lee is encouraging all Americans to find their own voices and vote in the 2020 election. Lee shared it with the nonpartisan organization HeadCount, which is aiming to register 200,000 new voters this year. The song features Lee's fellow female rockers and will be on "The Bitter Truth," Evanescence's first full album in nine years. She speaks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason.