Europeans see clear night skies after lockdowns reduce air and light pollution "As much of the world grinds to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, people who are living under lockdown have looked up to notice clearer, sparkling night skies. In Europe, the absence of most cars and the closure of stadiums, shops and offices has led to a drop in air pollution and revealed awe-inspiring stars that many living in suburban and urban areas could have never seen otherwise. Roxana Saberi speaks to stargazers who find comfort in the night sky amid the world's current crisis. "