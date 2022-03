Legal expert on ethical guidelines for Supreme Court justices Democrats are calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases related to the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol, after CBS News and The Washington Post obtained text messages between his wife, Ginni Thomas, and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more on how the messages have exposed issues with the Supreme Court's ethical guidelines.