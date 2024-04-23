Watch CBS News

Eric Church talks new Nashville bar and residency

Country music star Eric Church has had a standout year, marked by the opening of his new bar, restaurant and venue called “Chief's” in Nashville. In addition to launching this highly-anticipated spot, Church is playing a 19-show residency there.
