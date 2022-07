Episode 4: Kelly Brannon Part II Investigators retrace Kelley Brannon's last days. The questions they must answer: Was she abducted by a stranger in the night? Did she befriend someone at the local bar who harbored bad intentions? Or did her boyfriend, with whom she had a stormy relationship, play a role in her disappearance? New season of "Never Seen Again" premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 26.