Episode 3: Kelley Brannon Part I After an angry fight with her boyfriend, Kelley Brannon paces a motel parking lot, refusing to return to the room. Waking alone at dawn, her boyfriend listens to a voicemail, her last trace. She signs off, "I am getting in a car." Whose car and where she went have haunted him ever since. But her friends and family are not so sure he's innocent. Was he responsible for her disappearance, or was she abducted? Or, did she ghost him and run away to reinvent her life? A new season of "Never Seen Again" premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 26.